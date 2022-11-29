x

November 29, 2022

Turkey Will Establish Naval Base On Occupied Side of Cyprus

November 29, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Independence Day
Military helicopters of Cypriot air forces fly over a military parade marking the 62nd anniversary of Cyprus' independence from British colonial rule, as the giant paintings of the Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags are seen on Pentadahtilos mountain in the Turkish occupied area in the background, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – A Turkish Naval base will reportedly be built almost at the tip of the Karpasia peninsula at the northernmost tip of Cyprus on the side that’s been occupied since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

The area will extend from the Ayios Philon church to the Apostolos Andreas cape and will militarize an area that was meant to be a national park protected by the European Union, the Turkish-Cypriot daily Avrupa reported although the occupied territory is not a member of the bloc.

It is reported to be about 0.108 square kilometers (0.42 square miles) m in size, and signs have already gone up that classify the area as a military zone, forbidding anyone from entering, the report added.

The self-declared government that is isolated in the world and unrecognized by only Turkey earlier said the land belongs to the Turkish-Cypriot religious endowment foundation Evkaf.

The area has been turned over to the military for the establishment of a naval base for the next 30 years, the report said, adding that besides a base that Turkey will have surveillance there.

