Turkey Wants Cyprus Excluded from Greece Energy Exploration Talks

FILE - Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Bing Guan/Pool Photo via AP)

NICOSIA – Turkey – in a detente with Greece – wants to jointly hunt for energy reserves in the seas but without discussions about reunifying Cyprus, whose northern third has been occupied since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan proposed his country and Greece look for hydrocarbons off the coast of Cyprus, where Turkey is already looking in parts of the Exclusive Economic Zone ((EEZ) claimed by Greek-Cypriots.

That’s in defiance of soft European Union sanctions as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who refuses to recognize Cyprus, a member of the EU and bars its ships and planes – wants to get Turkey into the bloc.

Fidan suggested that Greece and Turkey – excluding Cyprus – could make an energy research deal similar to an earlier agreement that Turkey made with Lebanon, dividing between them seas they don’t own.

That was blasted by Greece, as Erdogan was threatening to send energy research vessels and warships off Greek islands, and had further divided Greece and Turkey, driving up worries of a conflict before a rapprochement.

“Waiting for a final solution for the island that will pave the way so that one can benefit from the East Mediterranean’s energy resources is not good for the region or the world,” Fidan said at a press conference.

The legitimate Greek-Cypriot government, under former President Nicos Anastasiades, offered Turkish-Cypriots in a self-declared republic 30 percent of revenues from potentially lucrative finds in energy but it was rejected.

The Turkish-Cypriots and Turkey’s government also want a hand in licensing foreign companies who are drilling in the EEZ, parts of which Turkey doesn’t recognize as it has its own vessels operating there.

Turkish-Cypriot hardline leader Ersin Tatar doesn’t want reunification and has instead demanded that the United Nations and world recognize the isolated, occupied side – only Turkey does now – but was ignored.

Cyprus’ government is opposed to any agreement for energy exploration off the coast it said would give credence to Tatar’s demands but the idea has gained some acceptance, including from the United Kingdom.

The UK, along with Greece and Turkey, are guarantors of security on the island, the British still having military bases there, tilting toward the proposal of maritime borders between Greek-and-Turkish Cypriots, media reports said.

Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides wants the EU involved in reunification talks but Tatar and Turkey have rejected the proposal, complaining that the bloc favors the Greek-Cypriot side.