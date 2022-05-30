Turkey Upset Greece Doesn’t Honor Ottoman Occupation Right

Politics

A view of the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, one of Istanbul s main tourist attractions in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL – Amid reports that the ancient Istanbul church of Hagia Sophia that was turned into a mosque has been repeatedly vandalized, Turkey said that Greece isn’t showing respect to monuments from the Ottoman Occupation.

“The fact that those who are supposedly upset over (the damage to) Hagia Sophia did not oppose the demolition of mosques in Greece, (monuments of important) cultural heritage dating back to the 1500s which were converted into cinemas, exhibition spaces, hotels and warehouses, is too serious to be explained away as hypocrisy,” Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.

“The Greek Administration, which refuses to even provide a burial ground for Muslims after they die, is trying to deceive its own people with raw delusions… You cannot cover the sun with mud,” it said, reported Kathimerini.

Turkey didn’t mention that Istanbul – then Constantinople – was invaded in 1453 and taken while the Turks occupied Greece and built monuments that for Greeks are a reminder of 400 years of being repressed by Turkey.