Turkey Unhappy US F-22’s Flew Over Occupied Part of Cyprus

Military helicopters of Cypriot air forces fly over a military parade marking the 62nd anniversary of Cyprus' independence from British colonial rule, as the giant paintings of the Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags are seen on Pentadahtilos mountain in the Turkish occupied area in the background, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Cyprus gained independence from Britain in 1960 but was split along ethnic lines 14 years later when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Adding to its vexation over the United States ending an arms embargo against the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union, Turkey was also upset that American F-22’s flew over part of the island that’s been occupied since two unlawful 1974 invasions.

The fighter jets are said to have flown over Famagusta, part of Turkish-occupied Cyprus on a mission carried out by F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft from the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, said The Eurasian Times.

The F-22 Raptors arrived in Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, on Oct. 20 to carry out an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Exercise where there is a US Naval base and as there is a growing American military presence in the country.

Greek media reported that Cyprus approved the latest mission of Cyprus’ foreign ministry after Washington obtained a verbal note of approval to perform the drill through the US Embassy.

It was unclear if Turkey had consented to the flight to pass over the north but Greek media said Turkey was enraged about it and demanded that it be called off. Turkey and Greece belong to NATO but Cyprus doesn’t.