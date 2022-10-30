x

October 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 34ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Turkey Unhappy US F-22’s Flew Over Occupied Part of Cyprus

October 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Independence Day
Military helicopters of Cypriot air forces fly over a military parade marking the 62nd anniversary of Cyprus' independence from British colonial rule, as the giant paintings of the Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags are seen on Pentadahtilos mountain in the Turkish occupied area in the background, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Cyprus gained independence from Britain in 1960 but was split along ethnic lines 14 years later when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Adding to its vexation over the United States ending an arms embargo against the legitimate Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union, Turkey was also upset that American F-22’s flew over part of the island that’s been occupied since two unlawful 1974 invasions.

The fighter jets are said to have flown over Famagusta, part of Turkish-occupied Cyprus on a mission carried out by F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft from the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, said The Eurasian Times.

The F-22 Raptors arrived in Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, on Oct. 20 to carry out an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Exercise where there is a US Naval base and as there is a growing American military presence in the country.

Greek media reported that Cyprus approved the latest mission of Cyprus’ foreign ministry after Washington obtained a verbal note of approval to perform the drill through the US Embassy.

It was unclear if Turkey had consented to the flight to pass over the north but Greek media said Turkey was enraged about it and demanded that it be called off. Turkey and Greece belong to NATO but Cyprus doesn’t.

RELATED

Society
Battles, Fires at Cyprus Refugee Processing Camp Break Out

NICOSIA - Cypriot police said clashes broke out and fires were started at the overcrowded Pournaras refugee reception center, scenes reported of smoke rising over the facility about 14 miles west of the capital.

Society
University of Nicosia: Among the Top Universities in the World in Five Subject Areas
Politics
Pope Francis Meets Cypriot President Anastasiades at Vatican

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Intruder Attacks Pelosi’s Husband, Calling, “Where Is Nancy”

SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation's already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections.

NEW YORK – Make A Difference with Loukoumi Day took place on October 29, virtually and in locations around the world.

MEXICO CITY — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow.

ATHENS - A minority stake purchase in the port of Hamburg bought by the Chinese management company COSCO raised some backfire from critics, but the German state broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) pointed to its operation of Piraeus.

KARPATHOS - Flush with what could be a record tourism year, or just missing, even during the waning COVID-19 pandemic, Greece is expecting another boom in 2023 and the island of Karpathos was named a hot spot by National Geographic.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings