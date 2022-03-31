x

March 31, 2022

Turkey: The Peacemaker

March 31, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Turkey Russia Ukraine War
In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, gives a speech to welcome the Russian, left, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

How did Turkey manage to play a central role in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, the first war on European soil since the end of World War II?

I hope that this is a matter of thorough analysis at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that its conclusions will be delivered to each new Minister of Foreign Affairs and will also be taught at the Diplomatic Academy.

The ambiguous position of the Turks, a NATO member, between Ukraine and Russia, should have provoked strong condemnation from the international media and Western countries.

What kind of member of the Atlantic Alliance are we talking about when Turkey follows its own path, playing the Trojan Horse?

And yet the opposite is happening. Turkey is getting tremendous ‘play’ in the news internationally.

Apparently, Erdogan is faithfully pursuing his strategy of promoting Turkey as the dominant regional power, with ‘colonies’ in its neighboring countries. He has enough cards to play for this strategy to succeed.

And it is also important that he has the steely determination and an unwavering vision.

In other words, he has qualifications that can benefit or seriously harm his country – and that, at the same time, make him dangerous for his opponents abroad.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Celebrities: Monkeys Near Florida Airport Delight Visitors

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

