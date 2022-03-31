Turkey: The Peacemaker

Editorial

In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, gives a speech to welcome the Russian, left, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

How did Turkey manage to play a central role in the negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, the first war on European soil since the end of World War II?

I hope that this is a matter of thorough analysis at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that its conclusions will be delivered to each new Minister of Foreign Affairs and will also be taught at the Diplomatic Academy.

The ambiguous position of the Turks, a NATO member, between Ukraine and Russia, should have provoked strong condemnation from the international media and Western countries.

What kind of member of the Atlantic Alliance are we talking about when Turkey follows its own path, playing the Trojan Horse?

And yet the opposite is happening. Turkey is getting tremendous ‘play’ in the news internationally.

Apparently, Erdogan is faithfully pursuing his strategy of promoting Turkey as the dominant regional power, with ‘colonies’ in its neighboring countries. He has enough cards to play for this strategy to succeed.

And it is also important that he has the steely determination and an unwavering vision.

In other words, he has qualifications that can benefit or seriously harm his country – and that, at the same time, make him dangerous for his opponents abroad.