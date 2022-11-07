Turkey Tells Greece: Watch Your Back, But Your Front Too

Politics

ATHENS – Greece’s rush to acquire more weapons and foreign allies against Turkey will do no good if battle breaks out and will the Greek forces overwhelmed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said.

“Don’t look at who’s behind you, look who’s in front of you,” he said addressing the panel titled Turkish Foreign Policy in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean reported the Turkish newspaper The Daily Hurriyet.

He noted that Greece and Turkey had in 2021 resumed a 62nd round of so-called confidence building talks that brought no confidence and became no-progress chit-chats resolving no major differences.

He said that was because Greece “failed to show the necessary sincerity.” He said Turkey wanted diplomacy without noting constant Turkish provocations including violations of Greek airspace and plans to hunt for energy off Greek islands.

“We did not say that we would not meet with Greece, but the meeting should be meaningful,” he said, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has warned of an invasion, blamed Greece for provocations and demanded the removal of troops off Greek islands in the Aegean near Turkey’s coast.

Çavuşoğlu said there was “aggression” from Greece because of Turkey’s Türkiye’s “rising profile” internationally. “Greece’s lack of strategic vision” is another factor in this dispute, he added.

Greece is buying 24 French-made Rafale fighter jets and warships and also American warships while making a mutual defense pact with France and making allies of other countries as a buffer against Turkey.

Turkey is also upset that Greece renewed a military cooperation deal with the United States that will see more American military bases established and US soldiers on Greek soil.

Çavuşoğlu said he didn’t buy the US position that it’s being done over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Turkey refusing to abide by European Union sanctions for starting the war and siding with Russian and Ukraine simultaneously.

“They say they are against Russia, but it is not convincing. The balance of the U.S. is broker,” Çavuşoğlu said, the report added, Turkey also angry that the US lifted a decades-old arms embargo against the Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the EU.