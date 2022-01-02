Turkey Steps Up Demands Greece Take Troops Off Greek Islands

General News
TNH Person of the Year: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
The Person of the Year for 2021, which is about to expire and becomes history in the perpetual twirling of time, is His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew because he completed thirty years of sacred and fruitful Patriarchy – the longest in recent centuries.
Economy
Greek Workers Furloughed Over COVID Get Compensation
ATHENS – Greece's workers in a range of categories will be subsidized by the state again for work lost because of additional COVID-19 health restrictions, to the tune of 534 euros ($605) for January, 2022.
VIDEO
Actors, Comedians and President React to Betty White’s Death
Tributes from fellow actors and comedians poured in on social media Friday in reaction to the death of Betty White.