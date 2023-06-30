Turkey Should be Invited into the EU (and Russia, Too)

Columnists

Keeping Turkey and Russia out of the European Union perversely created the two biggest direct threats to the security of EU member states. Refusal to play straight with Turkey when it first applied for membership enabled the rise to power of an authoritarian revanchist and irredentist Turkish leader, Recep Tayip Erdogan. Ruling out an invitation to Russia to join either NATO or the EU gave Vladimir Putin the opportunity to turn Russia into an authoritarian, revanchist, and irredentist state as well.

Today, Turkey has virtually declared the Lausanne Treaty, which established its post-World War I boundaries, as inoperative and threatens to attack and ‘recover’ the Aegean Islands the treaty granted to Greece in 1922.

Russia’s Putin has done Erdogan one better and actually launched an irredentist war. Europe needs to offer a credible invitation to Turkey and Russia to join the EU if it wants a permanent end to the threats. Otherwise, it would just be kicking the can down the road.

Turkey’s application for EU membership foundered on two obstacles. The first was an Islamophobia shared by almost all EU member states and explicitly articulated at times by EU leaders. For its part, the then-Kemalist ‘deep state’ Turkish leadership proved unwilling to take the concrete steps needed to meet EU requirements on democracy and human rights. The U.S. had pushed European leaders on Turkish accession hoping to tie Turkey more firmly to the West but made the mistake of suggesting that membership come first. Membership, the U.S. seemed to argue, would inspire Turkey to reform its human rights and democratic deficit afterwards. Initially, European leaders put off American pressure by claiming they really wanted to bring Turkey in the EU but were stymied by a Greek veto. This excuse evaporated at the 1999 Helsinki EU Summit when Greece announced its support for Turkish accession. Bereft of a scapegoat, European leaders have now made it clear that they will never agree to full Turkish membership. This is a remarkably short-sighted stance.

Why would Greece, the target of Turkey’s revanchist rhetoric and the victim of constant Turkish incursions into its sovereign airspace and territorial waters, support Turkish accession? Simply, the Greeks realize that Turkish EU membership – always contingent on full acceptance and implementation of the EU’s ‘acquis communautaire’ which commits member countries to democracy, respect for human rights, and recognizing the sovereign boundaries of all EU countries – will do more for their security than a defense budget larger in GDP terms (this year) than that of the United States. Greece believes that a European Turkey inside the EU, that acts European, ceases to be a threat.

The same logic applies to Russia but the stakes are much higher. Mishandling Turkey threatens stability in the Eastern Mediterranean; getting Russia wrong threatens stability across the entire Eurasian Heartland. Let’s not repeat the mistake of the administrations that followed President George H. W. Bush’s assurances to Russia that we would not expand NATO nor encourage EU eastward expansion beyond the incorporation of the former East Germany into the German Federal Republic. (The argument that Bush ‘41 never formalized the assurances is specious; the President of the United States made a commitment, however delivered.) Similarly, EU leaders while working hard to incorporate Eastern European countries into the EU, repeatedly told the Russians that their “values were incompatible” with Europe. One wonders what made EU leaders believe that Hungary and Poland were more committed to European values.

Western leaders and opinion-makers have fixated on the notion that Russia should be forced to pay for the damage done to Ukraine. To most Russians, not just Putin and his inner circle, it sounds more like revenge and worse. Lately, articles have begun to appear in learned foreign affairs journals discussing how to help minority regions break away from the Russian Federation. Seizing Russian Central Bank assets and the assets of Russian oligarchs may sound like justice, however, whoever believes that this will persuade Russia to accept defeat needs a serious reality check.

Collective amnesia seems to have gripped our leadership. Have they forgotten that we forced Germany to pay exorbitant reparations at the end of World War I? We know how well that turned out. They also seem to have forgotten that the crippling reparations forced on Iraq after the Kuwait War and the even more crippling sanctions afterwards drove Iraq into an economic dependency on Iran even before the 2003 invasion. They also seem to have forgotten that the incredibly generous treatment of Japan and Germany after World War II paid off handsomely. Some may argue that the need to confront a powerful USSR required us to forgive, forget and help potential allies. Don’t we have the same concerns about the Chinese challenge?

Current western policy that banks on Ukrainian blood and western weapons to bleed Russia into defeat offers Moscow, with or without Putin, little choice but to continue fighting. As Russia fights, it will weaken but that weakness is almost certain to force Moscow deeper into Beijing’s sphere of influence.

Europe, in its own interests, needs to offer Russia an incentive for an honorable exit from Ukraine, but not one at Ukraine’s expense. A sincere offer by European leaders, in the spirit of the generosity to our enemies after World War II, to welcome Russia into the family of European nations if it chooses to end the war, and embrace its historic ties with the West will weaken Putin and his cronies (already weakened by the developments of this week). It will also encourage Russians who want a brighter future for their children. Finally, it will determine whether the future border between Europe and the Chinese sphere of influence lies in Manchuria or in Ukraine.