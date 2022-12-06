Turkey Sends Greece Message: Fighter Jet Over Occupied Cyprus

Politics

NICOSIA – Upset by Greece conducting military drills on the islands near its coast, including Rhodes, Turkey fired back a response with an F-16 fighter jet over the occupied northern third of Cyprus that was seized in two unlawful 1974 invasions.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry released a video of a pilot flying over a giant flag of the so-called Turkish Republic that’s plastered on a mountain on the occupied side that no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes.

It was tweeted and showed the pilot of the jet called SoloTurk flying over parts of Kyrenia before cutting the fly-by over the mountain where he oints to the crescent moon of the flag and salutes it, The Cyprus Mail said.

The footage was recorded with a camera mounted inside the cockpit and Turkish media said it was meant to display to Greece the anger over provoking Turkey, which has also demanded that Greece remove troops off islands near its coast.