x

December 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

Turkey Sends Greece Message: Fighter Jet Over Occupied Cyprus

December 6, 2022
By The National Herald
Greece Military Parade
F-16. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, file)

NICOSIA – Upset by Greece conducting military drills on the islands near its coast, including Rhodes, Turkey fired back a response with an F-16 fighter jet over the occupied northern third of Cyprus that was seized in two unlawful 1974 invasions.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry released a video of a pilot flying over a giant flag of the so-called Turkish Republic that’s plastered on a mountain on the occupied side that no other country in the world apart from Turkey recognizes.

It was tweeted and showed the pilot of the jet called SoloTurk flying over parts of Kyrenia before cutting the fly-by over the mountain where he oints to the crescent moon of the flag and salutes it, The Cyprus Mail said.

The footage was recorded with a camera mounted inside the cockpit and Turkish media said it was meant to display to Greece the anger over provoking Turkey, which has also demanded that Greece remove troops off islands near its coast.

RELATED

Politics
Anastasiades Wants EU Role in Bringing Cyprus Division End

ATHENS - Although Turkey and the Turkish-Cypriots don't want, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said the European Union should take part in trying to reunify the island split by unlawful Turkish invasions in 1974.

Society
Cyprus Tourism Revenus Soar as COVID Pandemic Wanes
Society
Minister: Cyprus Tops EU in Migrant Repatriations

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Warnock or Walker? Georgia Runoff to Settle Last Senate Seat

ATLANTA — Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen.

NICOSIA - Upset by Greece conducting military drills on the islands near its coast, including Rhodes, Turkey fired back a response with an F-16 fighter jet over the occupied northern third of Cyprus that was seized in two unlawful 1974 invasions.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to visit the building site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority.

TIRANA - Progress has been made on the EEZ delimitation issue, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday upon his arrival at the EU-Western Balkans summit held in Tirana, adding that he believes that "we are approaching the time when we will sign the relevant special agreement for the recourse of the issue to the international court in The Hague.

LOS ANGELES — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner whose roles on the TV megahit “Cheers” and in the “Look Who's Talking” films made her one of the biggest stars in American comedy in the late 1980s and early 1990s, died Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.