November 4, 2022

Turkey Says Greece Pushed Back Refugees That Turkey Sent

November 4, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - A migrant who was aboard a precarious rubber boat with others jumps to the water as they are rescued by a team of the Sea Watch-3, around 35 miles away from Libya, in Libyan SAR zone, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Valeria Mongelli, File)

ATHENS – Repeating what has become a mantra, Turkey’s Coast Guard again accused Greece of pushing back refugees and migrants that Turkey is allowing human traffickers to keep sending.

That’s in violation of an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union under which Turkey is supposed to contain some 4.4 million people who went there fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, primarily Syria and Afghanistan.

But they came from sub-Saharan Africa and as far as Pakistan and Bangladesh, stuck in Turkey after the EU closed its borders to them, leaving most with the option of trying someone to reach mainly Greece and seek asylum.

After dozens more have died in the summer and early autumn trying to cross the Aegean to get to Greek islands, Turkey’s Coast Guard said it rescued 30 more pushed back by Greece off the Aegean province of İzmir.

The Turkish newspaper The Hurriyet Daily News, in a country where independent media is stifled, said that Coast Guard units declared the refugees were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by being put on life rafts and rubber boats by Greece.

It didn’t mention how they got into the waters although traffickers charge them thousands of euros each and put them into overcrowded rubber dinghies that are escorted to Greek islands.

Some 130 migrants who were stranded off İzmir’s Çeşme, Dikili and Menderes districts were taken to the shore and sent to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management, the newspaper claimed without proof.

Greece pushed back nearly 42,000 asylum seekers between 2020 and May 31, 2022, according to a report published by Turkey’s Ombudsman Institution, which didn’t mention that Turkey sent them and has gone unsanctioned.

“Some 98 percent of the pushbacks involved torture and ill-treatment, and 88 percent of the 8,000 asylum seekers who came to the Greek border were beaten up,” the report said, but offering no evidence.

The report stated that 53 irregular migrants in 2021 and 33 others in 2022 lost their lives, either drowned or froze to death, due to pushbacks that Greece has denied although human rights groups and activists said it was being done.

Between January and Sept. 15, more than 200,000 refugees and migrants were trapped in Turkey while the number deported jumped to nearly 100,000, the migration department also said.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

