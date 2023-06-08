x

June 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Turkey Says Greece Asks Help Keeping Out Refugees at Border, River

June 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Turkey Border Wall
FILE - Police border guards on a boat patrol along the Evros River that forms a natural border between Greece and Turkey, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece’s attempts to keep out refugees hasn’t yet sealed the border where a steel wall is being extended, and Turkey – accused of letting human traffickers keep sending them – said it’s been asked to help stop a surge.

That’s along the Evros River crossing and Greece’s interim Defense Minister Alkiviades Stephanis spoke with Turkey’s new defense chief Yaşar Güler about a mutual effort to stop the crossings.

Newly re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, entering a third decade in power unchecked, has formed a new Cabinet while Greece has a caretaker government ahead of a second round of elections on June 25.

Patrols along the Evros River on the Greek side of the border were intensified following a recent drop in the water level that makes refugee crossings easier, the paper said of what’s otherwise a dangerous spot.

Several dozen migrants were removed from an islet in the Evros River by Turkish police and transported back to the mainland in dinghies, Greek officials said. A contact center set up nearby by Greek, Turkey and Bulgaria was formally notified of the operation by Turkey that took place in two stages, they added.

Greece in the past has accused Turkey of “instrumentalizing” migration to push for concessions from the European Union, but officials in both capitals have struck a more conciliatory tone in recent months.

Haralambos Lalousis, Greece’s temporary Public Order Minister, said he didn’t believe that Turkey was behind the latest spike in migrant crossings. “No, I don’t think it is Turkey,” Lalousis said before visiting the border.

Lalousis, a former Greek army chief and commander of forces based in the border region, said the Armed Forces were assisting patrols by the police. Greece wants to extend a 37.5 kilometer (25 mile) wall by 35 kilometers (21 miles) to be built over the next 12 months and an additional 100 kilometers (62 miles) by 2026

Turkey is holding some 4.4 million refugees and migrants who went there fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, primarily Syria and Afghanistan but as far as Pakistan and from sub-Saharan Africa.

Under an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union, which closed its borders to refugees and migrants, Turkey is supposed to contain them but Greece it has allowed traffickers to keep sending them.

That’s mostly  to five Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast where Greece set up detention facilities with the help of EU funding but also along the land border by the river despite electronic surveillance and drones.

 

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)

RELATED

Society
4.8R Quake Southwest of Atalanti, Felt in Athens

ATHENS - A light earthquake measuring 4.

Society
Long Stalled Folli Follie Jewelry Maker Fraud Case Sets June 19 Restart
Politics
Greece Seen Blocking EU Sanctions on Russia to Protect Oligarchs

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.