x

August 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 87ºF

Politics

Turkey Says Cyprus Off the Table in Talks, New Diplomacy with Greece

August 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hasksn Fidan
Turkey's new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shakes hands with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the inauguration ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Riza Ozel/dia images via AP)

The rapprochement between Greece and Turkey after the re-elections of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won’t include talking about Cyprus, the northern third occupied since 1974 Turkish invasions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the warmer ties with Greece after Erdogan threatened to invade presented a “great opportunity” to settle disputes over the seas and differences.

But he said that won’t include Cyprus, where Turkey keeps 35,000 troops on the occupied side no other country in the world apart from Turkey accepts and wants the United Nations to recognize.

That has seen Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar insisting on only a two-state solution that has gone nowhere and rejected by the legitimate government of the Greek-Cypriot side that’s a member of the European Union.

Erdogan said he wants to renew Turkey’s bid to join the EU, however – but would keep an army on the occupied side – which was also dismissed as a non-starter by Cyprus’ fellow member states in the bloc.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 14th Ambassadors’ Conference in Ankara, Fidan said that, “We wish to advance our relations with all countries in our region on a positive agenda.”

But he said that means, “In this light we are sincere. We hope that the Greek side will show the same sincerity,” he said, while noting that “on the other hand, our stance on Cyprus, our national cause, is clear.”

That, he said, was, “The recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish-Cypriots. We will continue to protect our rights and interests in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.”

RELATED

Politics
British Lawmaker Says Occupied Part of Cyprus Should be Accepted

NICOSIA - Before US Representative Pete Sessions, a Texas Republican, visited the occupied Turkish-Cypriot side of Cyprus - and was denounced - a British lawmaker said it should be recognized by the world as an independent state.

Society
Multinational Force Fights Stubborn Wildfire in Cyprus
Society
Protesters Mock Israeli National Security Minister On Cyprus Vacation

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.