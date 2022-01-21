Turkey Says Cyprus Harbors Terrorists, Will Pay Price for Attacks

Politics

ANKARA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said Greece and Cyprus are harboring terrorist groups targeting his country and directed threats at the Greek-Cypriot government if there are any attacks on Turkey or the Turkish-Cypriot side.

Cavusoglu said Cyprus had given permission to the Syrian Kurdish PYD party to open a representative office in capital Nicosia, an organization Turkey considers terrorists.

“If there is any threat … if there is an attack against Turkey or the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (the name no other country recognizes) or if there is an attack on our Turkish Cypriot brothers, we will make them pay the price. This will be a heavy price, so they should not play with fire,” said Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah.

He also said that Greece hosts camps for PKK and DHKP-C terrorists who return to Turkey to carry out attacks but offered no proof.

“We know the Greek Cypriot administration’s support for terrorist groups, including the PKK. This is not a secret,” Çavuşoğlu said.