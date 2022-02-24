x

February 24, 2022

Turkey Protests Greek Coast Guard Repelling Turkish Fishing Boat

February 24, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek coast guard vessel. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
Greek coast guard vessel. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry handed a protest note to the Greek Embassy counselor in Ankara over an incident in the Aegean Sea in which a Turkish fishing boat was pushed back by a Greek Coast Guard vessel after reportedly trying to ram it.

Turkey’s Coast Guard said a Turkish sailor was injured when Greek forces opened fire against two fishing boats, but the Greek side only a non-lethal weapon was fired into the air in a warning after the ramming attempt.. Greek authorities said the boat was sailing in Greek waters around islets in an area where Turkey has challenged sovereignty, the Turkish Ministry saying the Greek Coast Guard used “disproportionate” force to make the fishing boat head back into Turkish waters.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

