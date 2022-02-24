Turkey Protests Greek Coast Guard Repelling Turkish Fishing Boat

Politics

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry handed a protest note to the Greek Embassy counselor in Ankara over an incident in the Aegean Sea in which a Turkish fishing boat was pushed back by a Greek Coast Guard vessel after reportedly trying to ram it.

Turkey’s Coast Guard said a Turkish sailor was injured when Greek forces opened fire against two fishing boats, but the Greek side only a non-lethal weapon was fired into the air in a warning after the ramming attempt.. Greek authorities said the boat was sailing in Greek waters around islets in an area where Turkey has challenged sovereignty, the Turkish Ministry saying the Greek Coast Guard used “disproportionate” force to make the fishing boat head back into Turkish waters.