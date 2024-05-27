Turkey Plans Marine Parks in Aegean to Counter Greece’s Proposals

Society

ATHENS – Responding to Greece’s plan to create marine parks in the Aegean Sea, Turkey said it would establish one as well, continuing to question sovereignty and upset that it wasn’t notified about the scheme.

Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah, quoting an official not named, said the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry is putting together the plan after Greece said it would create two marine parks.

That’s designed as part of a 780-million euro ($846.46 million program to protect biodiversity and marine ecosystems, one in the Aegean and the other off Greece’s west coast in the Ionian Sea, together covering 30 percent of the waters.

The Aegean park will span 11 groups of deserted islands and islets from west of the island of Milos to Nisyros, known as the Greek Galapagos due to their rich biodiversity. The Ionian will cover an area from Kefalonia to Kiythera and Antikythera.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier said that Turkey does not view the plan as an “innocent environmental project,” but something that it may potentially breach his country’s “red line,” and encroach on waters it disputes.

The parks will be monitored using drones, satellites and artificial intelligence after 2026. The area would be reserved for scientific research where ship traffic is controlled and there is no construction activity.

“Greece’s unilateral move without consulting Turkey translates into territorialization through boundary-making and regulating the use of resources within this geographically defined area,” the paper said.

Marine parks set aside areas to develop ecological sustainability and enable marine recreational activities, but Turkey said international laws – some of which it doesn’t recognize – don’t have clear guidance for transboundary marine conservation.

Greece said its plan is to protect biodiversity and marine ecosystems that includes banning bottom trawling and tackling plastic and microplastic pollution, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at an international oceans conference in Athens.

“The ocean has paid a heavy price for its service to humankind. It has been a vital source of life and livelihood. We have not been kind to it in return,” he said of the plan that would also use drones, satellites and artificial intelligence to patrol areas.

He also pledged that by 2030, Greece will reduce plastic pollution in the water by 50 percent and microplastics by 30 percent compared to 2019 levels, Greece’s seas important tourism attractions increasingly being polluted with plastics.

Under a slogan of “the sea is not for sale,” Greenpeace urged leaders at the conference to protect marine environments. The conference “must not be simply an opportunity for governments to congratulate themselves for what they have said until now,” said Nikos Charalambidis, head of Greenpeace in Greece.

When the plan was revealed, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry accused Athens of exploiting environmental issues to push its geopolitical agenda. The countries, NATO members, have been at odds for decades over issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean, and reached the brink of war three times in the last 50 years.

“It is known that Greece has long been trying to benefit from almost every platform in the context of Aegean problems,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said. “Despite the recent softening in our relations, it appears that Greece is exploiting environmental issues this time,” it said, but Greece’s Foreign Ministry said that Turkey was “politicizing a clearly environmental issue.”