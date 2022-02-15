x

February 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 20ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

Turkey Peeved Over Greek Minister’s Visit to Islands, Troops There

February 15, 2022
By The National Herald
ÅÐÉÓÊÅØÇ ÕÖÅÈÁ ÍÉÊÏÕ ×ÁÑÄÁËÉÁ ÓÅ ÓÔÑÁÔÉÙÔÉÊÅÓ ÌÏÍÁÄÅÓ ÔÇÓ ÓÁÌÏÕ ÊÁÉ ÔÇÓ ÊÙ(EUROKINISSI)
Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias on the island of Samos. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ANKARA – Keeping up a drumbeat demanding Greece demilitarize islands near its coast, Turkey blasted Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias for touring several of them and even had a radio warning sent to his helicopter.

He was flying in the easter Aegean when Turkish forces warne he was flying in what was supposed to be a demilitarized zone and said the helicopter should veer off and chance direction, said Kathimerini.

“The tour of three to five islands by helicopter does not benefit the Greek people and is not an example of political or military intelligence,” Turkish military sources were quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

“With the hostile attitude it shows, Greece will be faced with disappointing results, as in the past,” the sources reportedly said, saying troops can’t be kept on the islands under the 1923 Treaty 0f Lausanne – which Turkey doesn’t recognize – and the 1974 Treaty of Paris.

That claim has, instead of getting support for Turkey, seen the United States and European Union – to which Greece belongs – backing the Greek side, especially with occasional fears of a conflict that would leave the Greek islands near Turkey’s coast defenseless for a takeover.

It took the EU a while to back up Greece, however, the bloc’s leaders reluctant to tangle with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose tough talk has made them back down before, especially his threat to send more refugees and migrants through Greece and its islands.

Turkey is continuing provocations though, sending more drones into Greek airspace along with fighter jets and stepping up aggressions while also offering diplomacy – on its own terms.

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt re-affirmed US solidarity with Greece against Turkish claims.

“As we discussed our shared goals for regional stability,” Pyatt tweeted after a meeting with Dendias at the ministry in Athens, “I affirmed what Washington has made clear: The sovereignty of Greece over its islands is not in question,” he said.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 21,412 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 77 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 21,412 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 32 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Society
Couple Charged with Gruesome Murder of 7-Year-Old Boy Taken to Jail
Economy
Greek Enterprises Resilient & Dynamic, Says Greek FinMin

Top Stories

Politics

KYIV - The Greek foreign ministry on Monday expressed its deep sorrow over the sudden death of two Greek expatriates and the injury of two others in the village Graninta in Ukraine, which is close to the cοntact line at East Ukraine.

Sciences

ATHENS – Lucy Xu, Founder & CEO of The Port Global, spoke with The National Herald about the new Greek Tech Guide 2022 which includes useful information for tech communities, investors, and the Greek diaspora, among others.

Society

ATHENS - The start of direct flights from the United States to Greece on March 7, earlier than any other year, "amounts to a vote of confidence to our country by a key market that adds high value to Greek tourism," Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.

General News

Church

Video

Putin: Russia Ready to Discuss Confidence-Building Measures

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for talks with the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings