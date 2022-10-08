Turkey Marks 31st Anniversary of Diplomat Slain by Nov. 17

Society

FILE- Greek, left, Turkish and European Union flags wave on the foreign ministry house before a meeting of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ANKARA – Turkey commemorated the 31st anniversary of the murder of diplomat Cetin Gorgu, the press attaché at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, killed in 1991 by the Nov. 17 terrorist group that was disbanded ahead of the 2004 Olympics.

“We remember with respect our martyr Cetin Gorgu, Press Attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Athens, assassinated in the heinous attack by the terrorist organization November 17 on 7 October 1991,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry tweeted, said Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, also on Twitter, remembered the Turkish diplomat and posted a video about the terrorist attack that was perpetrated by the group’s top assassin, Dimitris Koufodinas.

The killer was jailed for the murders he committed and the group slaying 23 people, including British and American officials and Greeks but he was given a half dozen vacations from jail and now wants to be let out.

The agency said he also was behind the kiling of Omer Haluk Sipahioglu, a counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, who was killed in 1994.