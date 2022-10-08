x

October 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

Turkey Marks 31st Anniversary of Diplomat Slain by Nov. 17

October 8, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- Greek, left, Turkish and European Union flags wave on the foreign ministry house before a meeting of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE- Greek, left, Turkish and European Union flags wave on the foreign ministry house before a meeting of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ANKARA – Turkey commemorated the 31st anniversary of the murder of diplomat Cetin Gorgu, the press attaché at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, killed in 1991 by the Nov. 17 terrorist group that was disbanded ahead of the 2004 Olympics.

“We remember with respect our martyr Cetin Gorgu, Press Attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Athens, assassinated in the heinous attack by the terrorist organization November 17 on 7 October 1991,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry tweeted, said Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, also on Twitter, remembered the Turkish diplomat and posted a video about the terrorist attack that was perpetrated by the group’s top assassin, Dimitris Koufodinas.

The killer was jailed for the murders he committed and the group slaying 23 people, including British and American officials and Greeks but he was given a half dozen vacations from jail and now wants to be let out.

The agency said he also was behind the kiling of Omer Haluk Sipahioglu, a counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, who was killed in 1994.

RELATED

Economy
Weaning Off Russian Supplies, Greece, Bulgaria Start Gas Line

ATHENS - Scrambling for alternate sources amid worries that Russia will reduce or cut off the flow in retaliation for European Union sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, Bulgaria and Greece have started operating their own.

Society
Crimea Bridge Blast Damages Key Russian Supply Route; 3 Dead (Video)
Society
Andreas Dracopoulos: If the Greek Language Disappears, “We Will be Devoured”

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Two Boats Carrying Refugees Sink Off Greek Islands, 17 Dead

MYTILENE - Villagers on the Greek island of Kythira rushed to help pull refugees and migrants to safety after a sailboat struck rocks and sank, saving 80 but at least 15 are missing.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings