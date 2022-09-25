x

September 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

Turkey Fires Back at Mitsotakis’ UN Stage Tongue-Lashing

September 25, 2022
By The National Herald
UN General Assembly Greece
Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives to address the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

NEW YORK – Changing tack from diplomacy that hasn’t worked, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ firebrand complaints at the United Nations about Turkish provocations and aggressions drew an immediate parry.

Mitsotakis accused Turkey of undermining peace and stability in the East Mediterranean region and playing a “destabilizing” role, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even warning he might invade “one night.”

Before Mitsotakis spoke, his New Democracy government complained to an unlistening United Nations and NATO about what it said was “inflammatory” rhetoric from Turkey, returned now in kind by Mitsotakis.

“Unfortunately this statement (by Mitsotakis) was yet another example of distortion of facts and hostile narrative against Turkey,” said Turkey’s delegation at the UN General Assembly, reported Al Jazeera.

“Turkey’s role in its region and beyond is well appreciated by the international community,” the delegation statement added, not noting criticism even from the United States over Turkey’s belligerence.

During his address, Mitsotakis said Turkey’s leadership “seems to have a strange fixation with my country,” with Erdogan becoming almost unhinged at times and no longer talking to the Greek leader.

“They threaten that Turkey will come at night if it so decides. This is the language of an aggressor. From the UN I would like to address … the Turkish people directly: ‘Greece poses no threat to your country. We are not your enemies, we are neighbors. Let us move forward,” he said.

Not noting Turkey’s claims to Greek seas and territories, the Turkish delegation said Turkey isn’t challenging Greece’s sovereignty, saying claims to the contrary are “false propaganda,” the report added.

“However, Turkey does challenge Greece to enter into an honest and meaningful dialogue in accordance with international law to address not one but all legally interrelated Aegean disputes,” it said.

Erdogan also accused Greece this week of “crimes against humanity”, referring to its treatment of refugees, and earlier this month of occupying islands in the Aegean Sea that have a demilitarized status under international agreements.

He didn’t mention that Turkey is allowing human traffickers – without penalties – to keep sending refugees and migrants to Greek islands in violation of an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union.

RELATED

Economy
Poverty and Inflation: Egypt’s Economy Hit by Global Turmoil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Stores are selling winter clothes from last season in the middle of summer.

Politics
Dendias: Greek-Turkish Differences Absolutely Resolvable
Society
Greece: Petrol Bomb Thrown at Iranian Embassy Overnight

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

“We Got Our Miracle”: Freed Americans Back Home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two US military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings