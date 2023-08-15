Turkey Deploys a Drilling Rig Again in the Mediterranean

Politics

NICOSIA – In a new sudden move in the Eastern Mediterranean, the deployment of the floating drilling rig Abdülhamid Han, which is the latest addition to the exploration fleet of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), is proceeding.

As announced by the Minister of Energy of the country, Alparslan Bayraktar, the drilling rig will be positioned in the maritime area between Cyprus and Rhodes. For this purpose, Turkey has issued a related Navtex, which designates the area for exploration for a period of six months, from August 10, 2023, to February 6, 2024.

According to the Navtex issued by the Antalya station with the number 0730/23, the floating drilling rig will move from the port of Tashucu to an area in the Mediterranean over 150 nautical miles south of the city of Myra, within an area that is a potential Turkish continental shelf, very close to the theoretical ‘tri-point’ (Greece, Turkey, Cyprus). It will reportedly stay there for six months, until February 6, 2024. Since it is operating in seas where Turkey has jurisdiction, the government in Athens doesn’t seem to be concerned, nor is the ongoing phase of diplomatic contacts with Ankara affected in the context of the upcoming steps towards Greek-Turkish rapprochement.

However, according to ‘Kathimerini,’ the research area is very small and has been surveyed in previous years by Turkish research vessels, which conducted two-dimensional and three-dimensional surveys there.

The reactions of many in Athens, however, were triggered by the previous departure of the Abdülhamid Han from the area which had taken place last summer in an inflammatory rhetorical climate caused by officials of the Turkish government, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan himself.

It is also worth noting that Kathimerini had revealed in late 2022 that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) also expressed concerns about the seaworthiness of the Abdülhamid Han, which were duly conveyed to the Turkish side at the time. According to that newspaper’s information, the vessel was subsequently immobilized in the port of Tashucu for several months to carry out the necessary repair work.