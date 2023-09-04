x

September 4, 2023

Turkey Denounces Vandalizing of Muslim Cemetery in Northern Greece

September 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece's Foreign Ministry (Photo: Giorgos Kontarinis / EUROKINSSI)

ANKARA – While tensions have eased between Greece and Turkey, which are now in a rapprochement, the vandalizing of tombstones at a Muslim minority cemetery in Greece’s western Thrace region drew condemnation from Turkey.

“We expect the Greek authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice as soon as possible, to ensure that they receive the punishment they deserve and to clarify the reasons behind the incident,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said, reported the Hurriyet Daily News.

His remarks came after some tombstones in a cemetery in the village of Polianthos, or Narlıköy in Turkish, were damaged by unidentified people and no reports of anyone apprehended.

“We have taken note of the statement made by the Greek Secretary General at the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs on this heinous incident, stating that an investigation has been initiated,” Bilgiç said.

Greece refers to Turks living in the region near the border with Turkey as a Muslim minority and not a Turkish minority, which irks the residents who are “The fact that even the cemeteries of Muslims are being targeted as part of the increasing Islamophobia across Europe demonstrates the importance and urgency of the struggle to defend our common human values,” added   Bilgiç about the desecration.

The region located near Greece’s northeastern border with Türkiye is home to a substantial minority of Turks who are identified by Greece only as Muslims and are said to number about 150,000.

