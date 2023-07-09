Turkey Complains Greek Arms Sales Undercutting New Diplomacy

Politics

ATHENS – A new era of rapprochement is being undermined by Greece continuing to build a defense arsenal, Turkey said ahead of a meeting at NATO between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Both were recently re-elected although before that Mitsotakis’ government bought French-made Rafale fighter jets and warships and is trying to acquire American F-35’s denied Turkey for purchasing Russian S-400 missile defenses.

Greece is forecast to spend some 11.5 billion euros ($12.62 billion) more on arms over the next four years amid a “window of opportunity” in ties with Turkey, said Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who had been Foreign Minister.

Nineteen major procurements are scheduled in the next four years, including at least 20 F-35 fighter jets and modernization for 37 F-16 Block 50 aircraft, he told the Parliament.

Turkey’s pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah said that could hurt the improved relations in the wake of the acquisition of the French arms but didn’t cite Turkey’s arms buildup.

https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/greece-ups-arms-purchase-while-seeking-better-ties-with-turkiye/news

Greece also is moving to get Israeli-made SPIKE NLOS missile system which has upset Turkey, which had complained about Greek troops on Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast.

Despite the blowback over Greece’s arms buildup, Dendias noted there is more harmony now between the countries after Erdogan at one point threatened an invasion and said it would be a cause for war if Greece doubled its maritime boundaries to 12 miles.

He said that Greece “continues to extend an olive branch, aiming for the peaceful coexistence of the two peoples and hopes for improvements in relations,” after harsh rhetoric had been the case.

There were improvements in relations after Greece offered aid following Turkey’s deadly earthquake and Turkey offered condolences after a head-on train crash in Greece killed 57 people.

Dendias said for peace and stability that Greece must “send the message that it will defend its sovereignty and sovereign rights with absolute determination,” including not relenting in its defense.

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, also speaking in Parliament, said Greece wants to further improve relations, including through confidence-building measures and economic ties.