Turkey Claims Rescuing 25,889 Refugees Greece Pushed Back in 2023

Society

FILE - A Greek coast guard vessel uses a light to spot a fish boat during a patrol on the Aegean Sea, near Lesbos, Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ANKARA – Turkey’s Coast Guard said it saved 25,889 refugees in the Aegean in 2023, charging that Greek authorities pushed them back as they tried to reach islands in rubber dinghies and rickety crafts.

The pro-government newspaper The Daily Sabah praised what it said were the heroic efforts of Turkey’s Coast Guard without mentioning that human smugglers in Turkey have kept sending refugees to Greek islands.

https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/turkiye-rescues-25000-pushed-back-migrants-in-2023/news

The paper called Turkey’s Coast Guard “the last hope of many refugees who risk death in perilous waters,” and said it prevented 25,770 refugee crossings and pulled ashore 4,962 others who called for help while attempting the crossing.

Greece’s New Democracy government, which is trying to keep out refugees and migrants, has denied pushing back refugees at sea and at the Turkish border crossing near the Evros River.

Under an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union, Turkey is supposed to contain some 4 million refugees and migrants who went there fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands.

Turkey’s Coast Guard Command alleged that pushbacks occurred off the coast of western Izmir province, which has a coastline stretching more than 460 kilometers (285.83 miles) and close to the Greek islands and had arrested 180 human smugglers operating in the region.

Greece’s Coast Guard has also often rescued people at sea who were trying to reach five islands near Turkey’s coast.

The newspaper said figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) too revealed more than 2,750 people went missing and are presumed dead in the central Mediterranean this year, higher than in the last five years.

Under a rapprochement that has seen relations improve, Greece and Turkey are discussing renewing the 2016 EU deal aimed at restricting refugees and those deemed ineligible for asylum sent back to Turkey.