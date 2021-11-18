Turkey Again Cuts Interest Rates Despite Pinch of Inflation

Church
Ecumenical Patriarch Praises Greek-American Community at St. Menas Vespers
CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.
Upset With COVID-19 Restrictions, Greek Eateries Shut for Day
ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.
Greek-American Doctor Pleads Guilty to $3.7M COVID-19 Loan Fraud
CETRAL ISLIP, NY – At the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Greek-American Konstantino Zarkadas, 48, a Glen Cove-based medical doctor specializing in internal medicine, on November 12 pleaded guilty to disaster relief fraud and wire fraud in connection with his receipt of millions of dollars in small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDLP).