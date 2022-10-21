Turk Who Smuggled Refugees to Greece Jailed for 26 Years

Society

FILE - Migrants and refugees from Africa sailing adrift on an overcrowded rubber boat, receive life jackets from aid workers of the Spanish NGO Aita Mary in the Mediterranean Sea, about 103 miles (165 km) from Libya coast, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Pau de la Calle, file)

KOS – While Turkey hasn’t stopped human smugglers trafficking refugees and migrants to Greece, a Turkish man who hid 12 foreigners in his sailboat and took them to the Greek islands of Kalmymnos and Kos was sentenced to 26 years in jail.

He was not identified by SchengenVisaInfo.com said that Greek media also reported he was fined 13,000 euros ($12,702) after a complicated series of rulings in which an appeals court reduced the sentence.

The site rodiaki.gr said he had been accused of another trafficking incident, in September, 2018, but was found innocent before being found guilty a month later in the case that saw him sentenced.

The Greek Coast Guard’s investigation was said to have found that the refugees were hiding in a vessel named Deep Rise under the Turkish flag, the man one of the few caught and prosecuted.