May 24, 2022

Tsunis: Greece Can Expand Its Role as an Energy Hub

May 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΤΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΠΙΔΟΣΗΣ ΔΙΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΗΡΙΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΠτΔ ΤΩΝ ΝΕΩΝ ΠΡΕΣΒΕΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΕΣΘΟΝΙΑΣ, ΤΗΣ ΚΟΥΒΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Newly accredited US Ambassador George Tsunis. (Photo by Tatiana Bolari/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The United States has a strong and historic relationship with Greece because it trusts it to act in a reliable way, US Ambassador George Tsunis said on Tuesday, at the first press briefing held after meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias earlier in the day.

The two officials had exchanged the notes verbales on the ratification of the Second Protocol of Amendement to the MDCA by Greece and USA respectively.

Tsunis, who presented his credentials to the Greek president on May 10, noted that US President Joe Biden is very knowledgeable about Greece and its bilateral relations with the United States. Referring to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the White House on May 16, he said the White House appreciated that Greece was among the first countries to introduce sanctions on Russia, despite the historical ties between the two countries and its dependence on Russian natural gas.

A large part of the ambassador’s comments related to Greece’s role as an energy hub and a factor of stability in the region. He revealed that the US planned to invest in the electricity grid to strengthen the interconnection between Greece, Cyprus, Israel and Egypt. The system, he noted, could send electricity to the Balkans and as far as Moldova and Ukraine, while Greece’s economy would also gain from the passage fees. He also called for more liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating facilities, allowing larger LNG quantities to come to Greece that could then be distributed to the Balkans.

Greece’s greatest advantage is its cultural heritage, the American ambassador said, especially its very highly skilled pool of workers. The firmly established US-Greece relationship in geopolitical terms allows Greece to mature in other sectors, with emphasis on economic, business and investment bilateral relations, Tsunis said, which is his expertise as a businessman.

