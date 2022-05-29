Tsunis: Better Days for Greece Lie Ahead (Video)

Politics

ATHENS – The newly appointed US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis in an interview with Athens-Macedonian News Agency said he was grateful and proud to spend the next years in Greece as US envoy adding that better days for Greece lie ahead.

In his first interview since assuming office in Greece on May 10, Tsunis underlined Greece’s enhanced geostrategic importance not only due to its position but due to the fact that is, as Tsunis said, a partner that is facing the challenges with stability, credibility and determination, something that makes it a “preferred partner for USA” while asked on the energy projects underway and their importance, he pointed out that Greece is turning into an energy hub in the wider region.

On the occasion of his recent three-day visit to Thessaloniki he characterised the city and its dynamic “a magnet for high-tech investments” while referring to the “extremely important city of Alexandroupolis” he said that he is going to visit it as soon as possible.

Ambassador Tsunis interview is available on Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s WebTV.