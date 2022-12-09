TSplus Has a Secure Remote Desktop Solution for HealthCare Industry

Science

INDIA. Hospitals and health facilities have become easy targets for malicious actors as these have been under immense strain due to the pandemic.

Nearly 1.9 million cyberattacks against the healthcare industry in India were recorded from January to November this year, according to research led by local cybersecurity think-tank CyberPeace Foundation. More recently, The Keralty multinational healthcare organization, the leading healthcare system in Colombia, suffered a ransomware attack disrupting the websites and operations of the company and its subsidiaries.

Because of the general use of remote access to centralize medical records, booking systems and invoices, which presents security risks, most of the attacks target internet-facing systems with open RDP ports. Those where server message block and database services are enabled, and those that run old Windows server platforms. Trojan viruses and Brute force attacks are also used to gain network access and steal patient data. All of this stolen data is sold on the dark web. This month, stolen data on African, Middle East and Turkish firms were on sale for $2,100, according to a report by Kaspersky.

