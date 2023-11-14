x

November 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Greece

Tsitsipas Retires with Injury after Just Three Games against Rune at ATP Finals

November 14, 2023
By Associated Press
Italy Tennis ATP Finals
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas waves supporters as he leaves the pitch after injuring during the singles tennis match against Denmark's Holger Rune, of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

TURIN, Italy — Stefanos Tsitsipas retired with an injury after just three games of his second match at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, handing Holger Rune the victory.

Tsitsipas, the 2019 champion, was trailing 2-1 in the opening set when he had a lengthy conversation with his trainer before slowly getting to his feet, shaking his head and walking over to shake Rune’s hand.

That was after just 17 minutes of play and led to boos from the crowd in Turin — which instead had to settle for an exhibition match between alternates Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz.

Tsitsipas, who lost to home favorite Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday, had cut short a practice session on Friday due to an apparent physical issue but the Greek player said he was “absolutely fine.”

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, right, embraces Denmark’s Holger Rune after injuring during the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Rune also lost his opener 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 to top-ranked Novak Djokovic but the Dane now tops the green group ahead of Djokovic’s match against Sinner later.

“For sure (not the way I wanted to win). It is very unfortunate,” Rune said. “You could see in the first service game, he was not serving as full as he can.

“For sure, something was up and when he called the physio I knew. It’s a long season, I wish him all the best.”

Tsitsipas also withdrew from the tournament in 2021 after losing his opening match.

RELATED

Greece
Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo Wins Athens Marathon in a Course Record of 2:10:34

ATHENS — Kenya's Edwin Kiptoo has won the 40th Athens Marathon in a course-record time of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 34 seconds.

SPORTS
40th Authentic Marathon & Smaller Races on Nov. 11-12
Greece
The Navarino Challenge Sports Auction Sharing Is Caring 2023 Has Begun

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

A Missing Sailor’s Last Message from Hurricane Otis Was to Ask His Family to Pray for Him

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — During the first minutes of Oct.

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital as Israeli forces battle Hamas in the streets just outside and seize more ground across northern Gaza.

NEW YORK (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed Donald Trump for president on Tuesday, a move that was a symbolic departure from his ousted predecessor leading the House.

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Six months after storming to its first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, Napoli is in a state of upheaval.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli tanks and armored vehicles pushed further into the Gaza Strip late last week as part of an offensive squeezing Gaza City as fighting raged between its forces and Hamas militants in the coastal enclave, satellite photos analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.