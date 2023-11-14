Tsitsipas Retires with Injury after Just Three Games against Rune at ATP Finals

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas waves supporters as he leaves the pitch after injuring during the singles tennis match against Denmark's Holger Rune, of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour, in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
TURIN, Italy — Stefanos Tsitsipas retired with an injury after just three games of his second match at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, handing Holger Rune the victory.
Tsitsipas, the 2019 champion, was trailing 2-1 in the opening set when he had a lengthy conversation with his trainer before slowly getting to his feet, shaking his head and walking over to shake Rune’s hand.
That was after just 17 minutes of play and led to boos from the crowd in Turin — which instead had to settle for an exhibition match between alternates Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz.
Tsitsipas, who lost to home favorite Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday, had cut short a practice session on Friday due to an apparent physical issue but the Greek player said he was “absolutely fine.”
Rune also lost his opener 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 to top-ranked Novak Djokovic but the Dane now tops the green group ahead of Djokovic’s match against Sinner later.
“For sure (not the way I wanted to win). It is very unfortunate,” Rune said. “You could see in the first service game, he was not serving as full as he can.
“For sure, something was up and when he called the physio I knew. It’s a long season, I wish him all the best.”
Tsitsipas also withdrew from the tournament in 2021 after losing his opening match.
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital as Israeli forces battle Hamas in the streets just outside and seize more ground across northern Gaza.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli tanks and armored vehicles pushed further into the Gaza Strip late last week as part of an offensive squeezing Gaza City as fighting raged between its forces and Hamas militants in the coastal enclave, satellite photos analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In