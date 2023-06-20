Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Shapovalov Win Openers in Halle

Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece returns the ball to Gregoire Barrere from France during their first round tennis match at the Halle ATP Tour tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
HALLE, Germany — Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov progressed from the first round of the Halle Open on Monday, though some had an easier time at the grass-court tournament.
The second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas needed 2 hours, 22 minutes before he eventually prevailed against French player Gregoire Barrere 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Tsitsipas, who was upset by veteran French player Richard Gasquet in Stuttgart last week, was headed for another loss as he trailed by a set and a break at 3-1 down in the second set, but he recovered for a second-round meeting with Nicolas Jarry.
Top-seeded Medvedev, who lost last year’s final, defeated American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-4 6-3. Shapovalov beat South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Nick Kyrgios withdrew to continue his recovery from a knee injury.
