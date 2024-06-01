x

June 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

SPORTS

Tsitsipas Eases into the French Open Fourth Round

June 1, 2024
By Associated Press
France Tennis French Open
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas clenches his fist after scoring a point against China's Zhang Zhizhen during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

PARIS (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas was in a reflective mood after beating Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.

The 2021 runner-up says tennis plays a fundamental part in shaping his thinking.

“I get the feeling that without tennis my life would have been so much different, with regards to challenging myself and setting personal goals for myself,” Tsitsipas said. “Tennis helps me fill out those dreams and fulfil my deepest desires as a human being.”

The ninth-seeded Tsitsipas, who won the Monte Carlo Masters in April, feels his game is in good shape.

Next up for the big-serving Greek is unseeded Italian player Matteo Arnaldi.

“I have been keeping an eye on him the last six months,” Tsitsipas said. “He’s a very good fighter.”

Arnaldi advanced by eliminating sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-4.

Rublev came as a contender after winning the Madrid Open this month but he showed frustration against Arnaldi for his lack of precision, committing 37 unforced errors and four double faults. After netting a forehand in the third set, Rublev smashed his racket on his knee four times.

“I am completely disappointed with myself, with the way I behaved, the way I performed, and I can’t remember ever behaving worse in a Grand Slam tournament,” he said. “It was the first time I ever behaved that badly.”

Arnaldi disagreed.

“He does those things almost every match. Personally, I don’t pay too much attention,” Arnaldi said. “But it definitely does give me a little confidence, because it means I am giving him trouble, and what I was doing was working.”

No. 2 Jannik Sinner of Italy progressed by downing Pavel Kotov 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The Australian Open champion next faces Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Two-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz also advanced after beating 27th-seeded American Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Alcaraz was a semifinalist last year at Roland Garros, losing to Novak Djokovic.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the fourth round by beating Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2. The three-time French Open champion from Poland won on her fourth match point, celebrating another Roland Garros victory on the day she turned 23.

Former French player Fabrice Santoro did the post-match interview and got the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier to join in with him as he sang “Happy Birthday.” Swiatek put her head in her hands, shyly, then lifted it up and smiled broadly.

The match was not the thrill-a-minute contest she had with Naomi Osaka in the second round, when Swiatek saved a match point and grabbed the last five games.

Still, Bouzkova held on. She saved one match point with a forehand winner, and Swiatek hit a forehand wide on another. A crisp forehand down the line sealed Swiatek’s win at the fourth attempt.

Next for Swiatek was unseeded Anastasia Potapova.

No. 3-seeded Coco Gauff beat Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 but fellow American Sofia Kenin was stopped.

Kenin lost 6-2, 7-5 to unseeded Danish player Clara Touson, who has lined up two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur. The eighth-seeded Tunisian won against No. 31-seeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova defeated Frenchwoman Chloé Paquet 6-1, 6-3. The fifth-seeded Czech, a runner-up at Roland Garros in 2019, next faces qualifier Olga Danilovic, ranked 125th.

Danilovic beat Donna Vekic 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8) to make her first fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam tournament. Danilovic lay on her back and cried as she took in her victory.

Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto upset No. 17 Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen to also reach the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time.

She has Gauff next.

For the fourth consecutive day, rain interrupted play. There was a delay of about 1 1/2 hours on Friday followed by another delay in the evening.

___
By JEROME PUGMIRE and TOM NOUVIAN Associated Press

RELATED

SPORTS
Registration Open for Navarino Challenge 2024

ATHENS – The sports tourism and wellness event Navarino Challenge returns for its 12th year, October 18-20 at Costa Navarino and Pylos.

SPORTS
The Heart of Lacrosse Beats in the Diaspora
SPORTS
Rain, Rain, Go Away: French Open Players Deal With the Stress of Schedule-Changing Showers

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The 30th Κalamata International Dance Festival Runs July 12-21

KALAMATA – Synonymous with the evolution of contemporary dance in Greece, the Kalamata Dance Festival celebrates 30 years of continuous presence this year, having established itself as the premier contemporary dance event in the country and one of the most significant dance events in Europe.

ATHENS – The sports tourism and wellness event Navarino Challenge returns for its 12th year, October 18-20 at Costa Navarino and Pylos.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas militants that he says would lead to the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the grinding, nearly 8-month-old Mideast war.

PARIS (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas was in a reflective mood after beating Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.

CRETE – Two-time Grammy-nominated musician Eric Alexandrakis shared his family’s remarkable World War II story with The National Herald ahead of a commemoration and the reveal of DNA results for victims buried in a mass grave in Crete following a civilian massacre by the Nazis.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.