x

April 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

SPORTS

Tsitsipas Beats Zverev, Faces Khachanov at Monte Carlo Masters Quarterfinals

April 11, 2024
By Associated Press
Mexico Acapulco Tennis
FILE - Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, reaches for a shot from Flavio Cobolli, of Italy, during a Mexican Open tennis tournament match in Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MONACO (AP) — Karen Khachanov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time with a 6-3, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

Khachanov will next play two-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Alexander Zverev 7-5, 7-6 (3) at the clay-court tournament.

Tsitsipas blew a 5-0 lead in the second set and failed to convert two match points before Zverev won five straight games. The Greek, however, regained his composure in the tiebreaker to improve his record against his German rival to 10-5.

Medvedev won his first clay-court tournament last year in Rome but still does not feel completely at ease on the surface. After his title in Italy, he lost in the first round to a qualifier at the French Open last season.

Khachanov hit 11 winners and limited his mistakes to just three unforced errors in the second set to produce his first win over a top 5 player this season.

“First thing is to be consistent. I think lately my results have been better and better,” Khachanov said. “Then to think how to beat the top guys and be at the top. These are the things that we have to keep in mind and keep working on. The win today gives extra confidence in my pocket to continue this tournament and to step into the clay swing.”

It was only his second win against the fourth-ranked Medvedev.

“I lost a couple of tight matches to him on hard courts,” Khachanov said. “On clay, I have not got a title yet but I have good results. Roland Garros two-time quarterfinals. Always winning matches but not winning the tournament. In a way I think overall my results on clay are better than his, maybe, and mentally he said many times he does not like to play on it.”

Medvedev lost his temper near the end of the second set and was handed a point penalty after yelling at the chair umpire at the changeover. Khachanov started his final service game with a 15-0 advantage and concluded with a service winner.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is in action later Thursday against Lorenzo Musetti, who last year beat the two-time tournament champion.

Alex de Minaur reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin at the Country Club.

RELATED

SPORTS
Greek-Canadian Kyrou Scores 2 as Blues Beat Blackhawks 5-2 to Preserve Playoff Hopes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Greek-Canadian Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, and the St.

SPORTS
Antetokounmpo Has Strained Calf, Sits Out Against Magic, Will Also Miss Final 2 Regular-Season Games
SPORTS
Hawaii-Born Sumo Champion Akebono Taro Dies of Heart Failure at the Age of 54 in Japan

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scientists Are Grasping at Straws While Trying to Protect Infant Corals from Hungry Fish

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida researchers trying to prevent predatory fish from devouring laboratory-grown coral are grasping at biodegradable straws in an effort to restore what some call the rainforest of the sea.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J.

CHICAGO – The patriotic flame of the Greek-American diaspora of Illinois overcame the torrential rain in Chicago on April 7 as hundreds of Greek-Americans of all ages from ethnic associations and societies, Greek Orthodox communities and schools, marched through Greektown in the heart of the city.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to Israel's army and the militant group's official media, with Haniyeh accusing Israel of acting in “the spirit of revenge and murder.

MONACO (AP) — Karen Khachanov advanced to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time with a 6-3, 7-5 win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.