April 22, 2022

Tsitsipas Beats Dimitrov, Will Face Alcaraz in Barcelona

April 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, hits a forehand to Laslo Djere, of Serbia, at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

BARCELONA, Spain — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the Barcelona Open quarterfinals, which will be played just hours later on Friday.

Tsitsipas converted six of eight break point chances to stay on course to claiming a second consecutive clay-court title after winning Monte Carlo last weekend.

After a short break, the fifth-ranked Greek is scheduled to face local favorite Carlos Alcaraz. The 18-year-old Alcaraz saw off fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-3.

Heavy rain this week in Spain forced several matches to be postponed. Tsitsipas waited a day to close out his win over Ilya Ivashka on Thursday. To make up for lost time, organizers slotted the third round and quarterfinals on Friday.

Second-seeded Casper Ruud eased past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2. He will face Pablo Carreno later after he outlasted Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-3 to also join the final eight.

