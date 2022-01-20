Tsitsipas Advances to the 3d Round of the Australian Open (Highlights)

SPORTS

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after defeating Sebastian Baez of Argentina in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melboue, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE — Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez in a match featuring two former junior world No. 1 players.

French Open runner-up Tsitsipas was a semifinalist at the Australian Open last year and has now reached the third round at Melbourne Park for the fourth straight year.

Tsitsipas said the 21-year-old, No. 88-ranked Baez has “one of the biggest forehands” he’s faced and he was glad he “overcame that obstacle.”

He will next play either No. 26 Grigor Dimitrov or Benoit Paire.