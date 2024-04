SPORTS

FILE - Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand return to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their United Cup quarterfinal tennis match in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals on Friday with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov.

The 12th-ranked Greek player dropped only five points on his first serve and hit 20 winners.

He will next face either Jannik Sinner or Holger Rune for a spot in the final at the clay-court event.

Tsitsipas won back-to-back titles at the Country Club in 2021 and 2022.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic takes on Alex De Minaur and Ugo Humbert faces Casper Ruud in Friday’s other quarterfinals.