x

June 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Tsipras Urges Citizens to Support SYRIZA-PA in 25 June’s Elections

June 13, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΠΕΡΙΟΔΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΣΤΗ ΚΡΗΤΗ (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ / EUROKINISSI)
President of SYRIZA - PA Alexis Tsipras in Crete, meets with the Archbishop of Crete Tuesday, June 13, 2023 (SYRIZA - PA Press Office / EUROKINISSI)

RETHYMNO, Crete – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday visited the town of Rethymno, Crete in the context of his tour of Crete. Tsipras talked with locals and gave a short address to the gathering of voters, urging all the citizens to support SYRIZA’s programme in “the crucial elections on 25 June” against “New Democracy’s plundering plan”.

As Tsipras said to the gathered crowd in Rethymno, “two plans will contend in June 25 elections. Mr. Mitsotakis plan that foresees allowances to the cartels of profiteering and high indirect taxation, along with the plundering of the citizens’ income and the devastation and abandonment of the National Health System, the foreclosures of 700,000 primary residences and the decline of the welfare state to benefit privatisations. And on the other hand, we have SYRIZA’s plan.”

President of SYRIZA – PA Alexis Tsipras in Crete, meets with the Archbishop of Crete Tuesday, June 13, 2023 (SYRIZA – PA Press Office / EUROKINISSI)

Concluding, Tsipras underlined that “We are and will remain here. We will make again the progressive party the ruling party of the country with SYRIZA in the authority and with Crete the pioneer.”

RELATED

Politics
Poland Seeks Ally in Greece in Campaign for World War II Reparations

ATHENS — Senior Polish officials Tuesday said they plan to expand a campaign to seek massive World War II reparations from Germany, turning to Greece and other European countries as potential allies.

Society
Strep A Type Bacteria Kills 6th Child in Greece, Investigation Ordered
Politics
Mitsotakis: We Will Support the Greek Family, Working Mothers

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.