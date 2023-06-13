Tsipras Urges Citizens to Support SYRIZA-PA in 25 June’s Elections

President of SYRIZA - PA Alexis Tsipras in Crete, meets with the Archbishop of Crete Tuesday, June 13, 2023 (SYRIZA - PA Press Office / EUROKINISSI)
RETHYMNO, Crete – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday visited the town of Rethymno, Crete in the context of his tour of Crete. Tsipras talked with locals and gave a short address to the gathering of voters, urging all the citizens to support SYRIZA’s programme in “the crucial elections on 25 June” against “New Democracy’s plundering plan”.
As Tsipras said to the gathered crowd in Rethymno, “two plans will contend in June 25 elections. Mr. Mitsotakis plan that foresees allowances to the cartels of profiteering and high indirect taxation, along with the plundering of the citizens’ income and the devastation and abandonment of the National Health System, the foreclosures of 700,000 primary residences and the decline of the welfare state to benefit privatisations. And on the other hand, we have SYRIZA’s plan.”
Concluding, Tsipras underlined that “We are and will remain here. We will make again the progressive party the ruling party of the country with SYRIZA in the authority and with Crete the pioneer.”
