Politics

Tsipras: Unfortunately, Human Trafficking Does Not Belong to the Past

October 18, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[355389] ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΑΛ. ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΣΤΗΝ 86η ΔΕΘ(ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday during the press conference in the context of the 86th TIF. (Photo by Rafael Georgiadis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “Unfortunately, the human trafficking does not belong to the past and to far away places. We are witnesses of this barbarism every day,” underlined main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance in a post for the EU Anti-Trafficking Day.

“The battle against the human trafficking should start with the reconstruction of the social state and the strengthening of the rule of law” he said and explained “the weak social state makes more people vulnerable to the exploitation of man by man. The distortion of the rule of law ensures impunity and the feeling of “almightness” to corrupt people”.

