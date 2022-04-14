x

April 14, 2022

Tsipras: “The Countdown to a Major Political Change Has Already Begun”

April 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ÔÓÉÐÑÁÓ ÁËÅÎÇÓ ÓÕÑÉÆÁ ÓÕÆÇÔÇÓÇ ÓÔÇÍ ÏËÏÌÅËÅÉÁ ÔÇÓ ÂÏÕËÇÓ ÍÓ ÔÏÕ ÕÐ. ÅÈÍÉÊÇÓ ÁÌÕÍÁÓ (ÊÏÍÔÁÑÉÍÇÓ ÃÉÙÑÃÏÓ EUROKNISSI)
Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Ahead of his address to kick off the party’s 3rd congress that begins on Thursday, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras stressed in an article published in the regional papers that SYRIZA-PA is “ready to take on its responsibilities, to heal the wounds of a society that has suffered multiply in the last three years.”

“The countdown to a major political change has already begun,” Tsipras said, saying the party was ready to “give meaning and content to a new start for society, with society”.

He said the congress will “confirm the road map for the defeat of the Mitsotakis government” and SYRIZA’s victory in the upcoming elections using simple proportional representation, as well as the formation of a progressive government.

The main opposition leader strongly criticised the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, calling it a “catastrophic three years” that had led society to “desperation and rage”. He said Mitsotakis had “taken over a country freed of memorandums, with full coffers, which after many years could see prospects for the future, and with his choices managed to take it many years back.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

