Tsipras: The Collapse of the Rule of Law is Not a Greek But a European Issue

BRUSSELS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras spoke of “extremely serious and interrelated crises” that have to be addressed “together” – such as the hike in prices, the energy and climate crisis, as well as the challenges regarding migration – in his address to the Party of European Socialists (PES) preparatory meeting held on Thursday in Brussels, party sources said.

He also stressed that Europe cannot stand idly by in the face of the competition from the USA, nor can it only support the interests of the bigger member-states, because, as he explained, if any member-state is allowed to support its industrial production and its economic growth based exclusively on its capabilities, then the goal of convergence will be lost for good.

Regarding developments in Greece, he said that the collapse of the rule of law is not a Greek but a European issue. Regarding migration, he pointed out that Europe has delayed too long and that the discussion should not be held only when some western countries are concerned over secondary flows.