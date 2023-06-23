Tsipras Thanks Obama for Bailout Years Support Under SYRIZA Rule

Politics

Former US President Barack Obama met with SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday, June 22, 2023. (SYRIZA'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Former US President Barack Obama was thanked during his visit to the Greek capital by SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras for standing by Greece during bailout times when the Leftists were in power.

The party was then also called the Radical Left and had a tumultuous 4 ½ year reign that saw Tsipras get support from voters to reject austerity measures attached to a European bailout of 82 billion euros ($89.82 billion) – only to then accept the terms, drawing bitter criticism, even from party members.

Obama supported Greece during those times but Tsipras paid a price in being ousted in July, 2019 snap elections by New Democracy and routed in May 21’s first election after calling the party the Progressive Alliance.

Obama came to Athens in 2016, a year after SYRIZA took power and the two in their meeting talked about political developments just before a June 25 second election that’s expected to see New Democracy win easily.

The state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA said that they also talked about broad inequality, tax-evading by big companies, and the importance of resolving differences among countries peacefully via diplomacy.

They also talked about the challenges that progressive political forces face after the economic and refugee crisis, the rise of the far-right, and how public opinion is becoming more conservative, SYRIZA said in a press release.

Obama participated in the SNF Nostos Conference 2023 (June 21-23) held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). This year’s conference is dedicated to mental health.