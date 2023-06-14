x

June 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

Tsipras: Support of the National Health System is the Top Priority for SYRIZA

June 14, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΠΕΡΙΟΔΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΟΜΟ ΛΑΣΙΘΙΟΥ(ANDREA BONETTI/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ/EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras visited the hospital of Ierapetra, Crete on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Photo by ANDREA BONETTI/SYRIZA'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

AGIOS NIKOLAOS – “The support of the National Health System is the top priority for us in the next four years and this is our major difference with New Democracy’s plan,” stated SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras during his visit to the hospital of Ierapetra, Crete, which he visited on Wednesday in the context of his tour to the region of Lassithi.

In statements after holding talks with the hospital’s staff and administration, he said that “the National Health System is, unfortunately, at the worst point it has ever been and this absolutely shows, I think, especially in the regional hospitals.”

“To counter this reality,” Tsipras added, “we have a plan and a goal to support the National Health System. The provision of decent healthcare for all is a prerequisite for a society of justice and prosperity for all.”

RELATED

Society
Doctor, Nurse Arrested for Prescription Medication Fraud, Misuse

AGRINIO - A 58-year-old pathologist specialising in diabetes treatment and a 48-year-old nurse at a health centre in the western Greek city of Agrinio have been arrested for prescription medication fraud which is estimated to have cost the state more than 120,000 euros.

Politics
President Sakellaropoulou Departs for Kalamata
Society
At Least 78 Migrants Dead and Dozens Feared Missing after Fishing Vessel Sinks Off Greece

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.