Tsipras: Support of the National Health System is the Top Priority for SYRIZA

Politics

AGIOS NIKOLAOS – “The support of the National Health System is the top priority for us in the next four years and this is our major difference with New Democracy’s plan,” stated SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras during his visit to the hospital of Ierapetra, Crete, which he visited on Wednesday in the context of his tour to the region of Lassithi.

In statements after holding talks with the hospital’s staff and administration, he said that “the National Health System is, unfortunately, at the worst point it has ever been and this absolutely shows, I think, especially in the regional hospitals.”

“To counter this reality,” Tsipras added, “we have a plan and a goal to support the National Health System. The provision of decent healthcare for all is a prerequisite for a society of justice and prosperity for all.”