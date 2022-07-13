x

July 13, 2022

Tsipras Sees Wind of Change Coming, New Democracy Out

July 13, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Although Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated that he won’t call snap elections, major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said he thinks that voters are ready.

In a rally in the main square of the major western neighborhood of Peristeri that drew a big crowd, Tsipras – who was ousted by Mitsotakis in July, 2019 snap polls, said that, “Political change has already started.”

He didn’t explain what he meant and polls have shown he’s 8-14 points behind Mitsotakis, with SYRIZA unable to chip away further despite the Premier facing a number of contentious issues.

Those include Turkish provocations, the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and soaring energy prices and inflation that’s at its highest in 29 years and cutting deep into the pocketbooks of Greek households.

Tsipras said the attendance was the “truest, most indisputable poll,” although Greek political rallies draw the faithful of their parties and are used to pump up their leaders.

But he said Mitsotakis “does not dare call elections,” he said, stressing that the current government “will not last for long,” which he has been saying almost since he lost the last election.

Society
Lignadis to Serve 12-Year Prison Sentence

ATHENS - A Mixed Jury Court on Wednesday sentenced former actor and director Dimitris Lignadis to serve 12 years in prison for two counts of raping 17-year-old boys in 2015.

Economy
Greece's Energy Crisis Fallback Plan: Burn Coal, Baby, Coal!
Politics
Mitsotakis Address Greek Parliament on New Education Bill

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

Greek Adoptees to Meet in Historic First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion

FRANKLIN, TN – History will be in the making as Greek-born adoptees converge upon Nashville, TN for the First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion, August 4-6.

