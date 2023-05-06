x

May 6, 2023

Tsipras Reiterates His Call for One-on-One Televised Debate with Mitsotakis

May 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΣΕ ΓΡΕΒΕΝΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΖΑΝΗ (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ / EUROKINISSI)
President of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras visits Grevena and Kozani, Saturday, May 6, 2023 (SYRIZA Press Office / EUROKINISSI)

GREVENA, Greece – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras reiterated his call to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a one-on-one televised debate while addressing an open event at the city of Grevena on Saturday.

The main opposition party leader noted that although Mitsotakis will participate in the live televised debate of the leaders of all six parliamentary parties he has fixed specific terms, such as, Tsipras said, that “no one can ask the other anything, while journalists will not be allowed to ask a question that has not been pre-approved.”

If Mitsotakis “had convincing arguments for voters he would accept the invitation for a one-on-one debate,” Tsipras pointed out.

Tsipras also charged the government of “doing nothing for the Grevena prefecture, where unemployment has reached 35%, one in two residents is retired, and the population of the prefecture has decreased by 16% based on the latest census report.”

He also committed anew to support measures for farmers and livestock breeders, and reiterated that if he becomes prime minister he will abolish the minimum grade requirement for admission to universities, noting that due to this requirement some 450 fewer students are now studying at university campuses in Grevena.

Political parties will participate in a televised debate at 21:00 on Wednesday, May 10.

