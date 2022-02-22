x

February 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.13 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Tsipras: Price Increases and Shrinking Incomes Creating Conditions of Social Crisis

February 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΑΛ. ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΕΣΕΕ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance President Alexis Tsipras meets with the leadership of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (HCCE), on Tuesday in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rempapis)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – “A combination of terrific price increases and shrinking income is creating the conditions for a social crisis,” main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance President Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, during a meeting with the leadership of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (HCCE).

Tsipras said the retail markets had presented a “tragic picture” during his recent tours and discussions with merchants in both Athens and the regions, who were worried about whether their businesses would survive the cost-of-living crisis, coming hard on the heels of the pandemic and the economic crisis that preceded it.

According to Tsipras, supporting the economy and society “was a matter of choice” and he outlined a series of measures that his party has proposed, including:

1. Reducing the special tax on fuel

2. Reducing VAT on staple foods and basic consumer goods

3. Increasing the minimum wage

4. The settlement and partial writing off of pandemic debt in ways that will be “fiscally beneficial, as you cannot collect from those that don’t have”.

5. Conversion of the returnable advance to a non-returnable grant

The main opposition leader said these actions were essential for as long as the crisis lasted and that government claims that there was insufficient fiscal space would carry more weight if a consistent strategy had been adopted on a series of other issues. Instead, Tsipras said, the government only remembered fiscal prudence when it came to supporting society.

“We are seeing a series of areas where there are other criteria but when it comes to giving even one euro to support society, merchants, small business owners and workers, then there are always objections,” he asserted.

As examples, he cited the seven billion euros spent on armaments, the seven billion euros spent through direct assignments and closed tenders and the 1.5 billion euros debt in the state coffers for the privatisation of supplementary pensions.

He accused the government of making major mistakes with respect to the energy sector, noting that Greece had the highest wholesale price for electricity and the fourth-highest price for petrol in Europe. These high energy prices were also pushing prices of all other goods, he added, and while this was a global phenomenon, “it is different when you have to deal with eight years of economy depression…and wages smaller than in 2010.”

Among these mistakes he included the privatisation of the Public Power Corporation and the networks and “phasing out of lignite without a plan” and lack of action to deal with market cartels.

HCCE President Giorgos Karanikas stressed the importance of SMEs for the Greek economy and emphasised the huge liquidity problems faced by all commercial enterprises after two years of pandemic and 10 years of economic crisis, as well as the latest inflation and cost-of-living crisis.

RELATED

VIDEO
Mitsotakis: “We Condemn Russia’s Actions, Which Blatantly Violate Int’l Law”

ATHENS - "The recognition by Russia yesterday of the unilateral declaration of 'independence' by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.

Society
Gov’t to Meet with Representatives of Protesting Farmers
Politics
Oikonomou: Greece Will Do Everything Possible to Prevent Gas Supply Problems

Top Stories

General News

FLUSHING, NY – Lambrini Xerakias, age 11, is in 6th grade at the William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School of St.

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

Church

Video

Mitsotakis: “We Condemn Russia’s Actions, Which Blatantly Violate Int’l Law”

ATHENS - "The recognition by Russia yesterday of the unilateral declaration of 'independence' by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings