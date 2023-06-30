Tsipras Out, Jockeying Begins for SYRIZA’s Leadership After Rout

Politics

The time has come to begin a new cycle in SYRIZA, party leader Alexis Tsipras said in his statements at Zappeio after a meeting of the Executive Bureau of the party on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Following up a tumultuous former reign and then losing big to New Democracy leader and now Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis brought the end as major rival SYRIZA’s leader Alexis Tsipras, and a scramble to succeed him.

He had taken the odd alliance of Marxists, Communists, Trotskyites and would-be rebels from political obscurity to ruling from 2015-19 before his broken promises saw him routed by Mitsotakis the first time.

A near 23 percent loss in the June 25 second ballot made him 0-4 against Mitsotakis and with the handwriting on the wall, Tsipras stepped down, leaving a shattered party looking to somehow recover.

“The time has come to start a new cycle. The negative result can and must become the beginning of this cycle,” he said in a televised address announcing the surprise move.

There’s no one in the party with his clout although one name often mentioned now is Efi Achtsioglou, 38, who was a labor minister and then shadow economy minister after SYRIZA lost in 2019 and a more moderate voice.

Another candidate, said media reports, could be former finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist who accepted Capitalist austerity demands and was known for his little red backpack.

A relatively unknown name is Alexis Haritsis, 46, who had been Secretary-General for Public Investments and then a number of other ministerial positions although largely out of the public eye.

Rena Dourou would be a provocative choice as the former governor of Attica faced charges over response failures to the July 23, 2018 wildfires that killed 103 people, which could be resurrected if she seeks the helm.

Nasos Iliopoulos, was the public spokesman face of the party who parroted the party line while Gabriel Sakellaridis, a 43-year-old economist who was almost elected Athens Mayor could be a front-runner as he’s not afraid to speak out.

Others said to be potential candidates were said to be labor expert Dionysis Temboneras, son of a school teacher and unionist killed in a student demonstration in 1991 although he’s not a Member of Parliament.

Easily the most divisive would be the shoot-from-the-lip former alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis, whose outbursts – including late in the campaign ahead of the first round of elections May 21 did untold damage to the party.