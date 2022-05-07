Tsipras on Housing Issue: There are Ways if There is Political Volition

Politics

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras in an article to the website News 247 on Saturday presented his proposals on the housing issue that concerns mostly the young people noting that there are ways as long as there is political volition.

“The major political change that is coming to Greece will bring together another reationale on how we should address and resolve the problems that concern the current and the next generations. With total commitment to the public interest and guideline the social justice, with fairness, method and social accountability” the main opposition leader said.

Tsirpas put the blame on the government for the high prices that shrink the available income and increases the housing problem adding that there was never a substantial housing policy or social housing tradition in Greece as it happens in most European countries.