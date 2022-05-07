x

May 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Tsipras on Housing Issue: There are Ways if There is Political Volition

May 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[352102] 3ο ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ / ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΗΜΕΡΑ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras addressing his party's 3rd Congress which wraps up on Sunday. (Photo by Giorgos Kontarinis/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras in an article to the website News 247 on Saturday presented his proposals on the housing issue that concerns mostly the young people noting that there are ways as long as there is political volition.

“The major political change that is coming to Greece will bring together another reationale on how we should address and resolve the problems that concern the current and the next generations. With total commitment to the public interest and guideline the social justice, with fairness, method and social accountability” the main opposition leader said.

Tsirpas put the blame on the government for the high prices that shrink the available income and increases the housing problem adding that there was never a substantial housing policy or social housing tradition in Greece as it happens in most European countries.

RELATED

Society
Greek Violist Ilias Livieratos Awarded the Jan Wallander Prize 2022

ATHENS - Greek violist Ilias Livieratos was awarded the Jan Wallander Prize 2022 at a special event held in Stockholm, the Swedish Embassy in Greece wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Politics
Sinn Fein Set for First Win in Northern Ireland Election
Politics
PM Mitsotakis at New Democracy Party Congress: Multiple Crises Have Not Stalled Reforms

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mary Zournazi’s Film My Rembetika Blues Now Available in the U.S.

NEW YORK – Award-winning Greek-Australian filmmaker Mary Zournazi spoke with The National Herald about her documentary film My Rembetika Blues which is being released in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings