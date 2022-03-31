x

March 31, 2022

Tsipras: No More Costs to Consumers, Municipalities Must Be Supported

March 31, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - Alexis Tsipras (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
FILE - Alexis Tsipras (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Thursday met with representatives of the Regional Union of the Municipalities of Athens at his office in parliament.

During the meeting, Tsipras highlighted “the risks the citizens and local administration face from the energy crisis, which has been made much worse by the government’s choices, and the danger that the citizens will once again be called upon to pay for the impasses.”

“Difficult days are coming once again and in these difficult day we must all contribute, both to prevent the worst and especially to stand in solidarity with … [those] that have the greatest need,” Tsipras said.

In this context, he pointed out that “the big fear is the possibility that other costs will also be passed on to consumers, to the citizens, if local administration is unable to cope”.

He also underlined the double role that local administration can play in tackling the energy crisis and against poverty, “which is the result of the huge wave of high prices,” and he supported the mayors requesting additional resources and staff, corresponding to the new duties they have undertaken.

On their part, the members of the board, according to a SYRIZA announcement, noted that the energy crisis has magnified the problems of municipalities.

