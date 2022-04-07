Tsipras: “Nazis Cannot Be Allowed to Speak in Parliament”

Politics

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras strongly criticised the fact that members of Ukraine’s Azov Battalion had been permitted to address the Greek parliament during a video link for a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, calling it a “provocation” and blaming Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Solidarity with the Ukrainian people is a given. But nazis cannot be allowed to speak in parliament,” Tsipras said in a message on social media.

“The speech by members of the neo-nazi Azov Battalion in the Hellenic Parliament is a provocation,” Tsipras emphasised, adding that the prime minister “bears full responsibility” and that Mitsotakis “spoke of a history day but it is a historic shame”.