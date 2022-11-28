x

November 28, 2022

Tsipras: Mitsotakis Should Have Resigned by Now over Wiretapping Issue

November 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Photo by Giorgos Kontarinis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras chaired the joint meeting of the Executive Bureau and the Political Planning Committee on Monday to discuss the party’s electoral preparedenss.

Criticising Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the issue of phone-tapping, Tsipras claimed that “Mitsotakis is hiding from Parliament because he is guilty of the unprecedented constitutional aberration of coordinating and implementing illegal surveillance software or legal intrusions on politicians and journalists, judges, prosecutors, the chief of police and key state officials.”

The main opposition leader continued, “As a guilty party, he can provide no answers and hides, while planning his escape through declaring national elections before the net of revelations starts closing in.” In any serious European country, the party leader said, Mitsotakis “would not be able to remain standing, he would have already resigned.”

The Greek people will judge and provide the solution, he added, and will judge accordingly. “We are prepared, and we must accelerate our processes in the near future to decide on candidates and on the electoral program,” Tsipras said.

