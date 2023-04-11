x

April 11, 2023

Tsipras: Mitsotakis Failed to Deliver on Promises for Lower Taxes, Many Jobs, Better Salaries

April 11, 2023
By Athens News Agency
TSIPRAS
DEBATE IN THE PLENARY SESSION OF THE PARLIAMENT ON A BILL OF THE MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR. (SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – On Tuesday, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for not attending the last session of Parliament before the May 21 general elections to defend his government’s work. Tsipras challenged Mitsotakis to a televised debate before the elections.

Tsipras dismantled Mitsotakis’ commitments and targets on “fewer taxes, many investments, many and new job openings, better salaries, and higher pensions, and an effective state that will offer citizens security, good health, and modern education services, and transparency, accountability, and meritocracy.” Tsipras claimed that Mitsotakis lowered taxes “for high-end incomes and large wealth,” while depleting the poor and middle class. He criticized the postponement of the so-called burst of investments and the lack of productive investments. Tsipras also mentioned that investors such as Public Power Corporation’s ‘golden boys’ made excessive profits while people struggled to pay their bills.

Tsipras added that the middle class lives on coupons for supermarkets, gas, and electricity, and “the only rise pensioners saw by ND is that legislated by SYRIZA.” Tsipras noted that the changes in education, particularly in remote learning, were “a fiasco,” and safety and security concerns, including the Tempi train collision and the phonetapping issue, remain unaddressed.

Tsipras also accused ND of failing to pass adequate legislation to prevent a neo-Nazi party from gaining seats in Parliament in an institutionally amateur way, disregarding the parliamentary process. He called Mitsotakis’ commitment to “return the Athens and Thessaloniki Water Companies to the state” hypocrisy, as the government has been trying to privatize water for the last four years.

Tsipras claimed that the only way to prevent Mitsotakis from dismantling what he has not done so far is a progressive government, with SYRIZA-PA coming first in the elections.

