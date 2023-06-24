Tsipras Meets with Journalists at Modiano Market, Thessaloniki

President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras meets with journalists in Thessaloniki, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (RAPHAEL GEORGIADIS/EUROKINISSI)
THESSALONIKI – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras met with journalists in Thessaloniki on Saturday, at the balcony of the renovated Modiano Market.
In the unofficial chat, Tsipras said he wanted to conclude his electoral campaign in Thessaloniki with this meeting because journalists in regional Greece and the city itself play a significant role.
Tsipras also walked on Aristotelous, Tsimiski, and Vassileos Irakliou streets, chatting with citizens. He was accompanied by his spouse Betty Baziana, press spokeswoman Popi Tsapanidou, and other officials. At Modiano Market Tsipras was welcomed by Fais Group COO Hasdai Capon and Modiano Market Operations Manager Thanassis Pappas, who gave him a tour of the premises.
