June 24, 2023

Tsipras Meets with Journalists at Modiano Market, Thessaloniki

June 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[362185] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΜΕ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΟΓΡΑΦΟΥΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗ(ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
President of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras meets with journalists in Thessaloniki, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (RAPHAEL GEORGIADIS/EUROKINISSI)

THESSALONIKI – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras met with journalists in Thessaloniki on Saturday, at the balcony of the renovated Modiano Market.

In the unofficial chat, Tsipras said he wanted to conclude his electoral campaign in Thessaloniki with this meeting because journalists in regional Greece and the city itself play a significant role.

Tsipras also walked on Aristotelous, Tsimiski, and Vassileos Irakliou streets, chatting with citizens. He was accompanied by his spouse Betty Baziana, press spokeswoman Popi Tsapanidou, and other officials. At Modiano Market Tsipras was welcomed by Fais Group COO Hasdai Capon and Modiano Market Operations Manager Thanassis Pappas, who gave him a tour of the premises.

President of SYRIZA – Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras meets with journalists in Thessaloniki, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (RAPHAEL GEORGIADIS/EUROKINISSI)

Politics
Mitsotakis Meets Unofficially with Journalists Covering New Democracy Politics

ATHENS - New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Saturday morning with journalists covering New Democracy politics at a cafe in the center of Athens for an unofficial discussion.

Society
Coast Guard Continues Search for Migrants after Pylos Shipwreck
Politics
Panagiotis Nikas, Regional Governor of the Peloponnese, Discusses Tourism with TNH

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

